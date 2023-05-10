Montoursville, Pa. — This weekend, a Montoursville business is celebrating the end of an era and a new beginning.

For nearly 35 years, the Simmers family has made Northcentral Pennsylvania more colorful by selling countless plants to countless people. The Simmers announced their plans to retire late last year, and a young Jersey Shore couple is picking up where they left off.

Though this may be seen as a continuation of the Simmers’ business, it’s also a fresh new start. The new owners are not the Simmers, and they’re not pretending to be the Simmers.

To mark this change, the operation has been renamed to Fairfield Greenhouse. It may take some getting used to — we might be stuck calling it “Formerly Simmers” for a while — but a chat with new owner Cody Heintzelman assures us that Fairfield Greenhouse is going to develop its own identity and become a name to remember.

To commemorate this new beginning, Fairfield Greenhouse will be hosting a grand opening celebration from May 12 through May 14 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. For those who may be unfamiliar with the location, it’s at 101 Park Rd., Montoursville, on the way to Indian Park.

The celebration will feature the Bacon Me Hungry and TC BBQ food trucks; giveaways of planters, gift cards, and gardening gear; and an incredible array of gorgeous plants that are ready to purchase — over 500 different kinds of plants, we're told. A scan of the eight greenhouses easily verifies this number. The houses contain everything from classic marigolds and zonal geraniums to trailing rex begonias and petunias that shimmer like a black cat's coat.

The switch of ownership was a mess involving tough loan calculations, surprise time crunches, and hurried, last-minute prep work. You wouldn't know it now; a peek into the greenhouses, a shopping trip, or a chat with the staff doesn't betray any of the hardships that preceded the business's relaunch. Cody, Fairfield's "Flower King," looks like he's living out his dreams even while performing the mundane task of watering hanging baskets.

Cody is living out his dreams.

Cody and his partner, James Walker, managed to overcome obstacles both expected and unexpected with the assistance of the Penn State Small Business Development Center, C&N Bank, the Lycoming Economic Development Foundation, the support of family and friends, and their own determination. Cody brings experience with greenhouse work and landscaping while also driving school buses for a living, and James comes from a background in IT and cybersecurity.

"I worked with Bill [Simmers] for two years over the pandemic. I came in for buying plants one day and I said, 'Hey, do you need help?' He's like, 'Yes, please.' So I worked with him for two years. I've been buying plants from him for 10 years, since I moved here. When he said that he was selling the place — it was one of my dreams to buy a greenhouse," Cody says. "I didn't want to see the place go downhill... I didn't want to see it go."

This doesn't mean that Cody wants the business to remain the same forever. He admits that he has a lot of dreams.

Future plans include: building more greenhouses on the property, selling indoor plants, custom arrangements made on the spot from pots and plants selected from the greenhouse's offerings, trees and shrubs, a discount section for inexpensive "rescue" plants, container fairy gardens with little figurines, a revamped check-out counter modeled after a tiki hut, classes, online plant preorders and reservations, and make-your-own-arrangement activities for summer, fall, and Christmas.

Cody and James are big "Christmas people."

Cody explains: "I'm big into Christmas, so we might even do a drive through Christmas somewhere through our property. I do five acres at my house with Christmas decorations, and then we do 120 trees at our house. Everything's decorated with little animated pieces, lights, garland everywhere, that kind of thing."

Naturally, he wants to bring some of that Christmas joy to Fairfield Greenhouse with decorated trees, lights, Christmas music, and maybe even some visits from Santa.

The most elaborate idea Cody presented is something so ambitious and fantastical that we feel inclined to keep it a secret, if only to avoid the risk of someone else snatching the idea before he can implement it. It's brilliant, creative, and has the potential to become something very, very special to a lot of people. Had he not been wearing sunglasses while speaking about it, we're sure that we would've seen stars in Cody's eyes.

The list of dreams and aspirations for the future of Fairfield Greenhouse is extensive, even overwhelming to consider. If anyone can make these wild ambitious plans happen, though, it's the guys who have the drive to set up 120 Christmas trees around their home every year.

