Washington, D.C. -- Applications are now open for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)'s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG).

The grants are a valuable lifeline for operators of live venues, performing arts organizations, museums, movie theaters, promoters and producers, and talent representatives. These culturally invaluable entities are among the first that were forced to close their doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Concerts, plays, dance performances, movie premieres, museum exhibits – these are the lifeblood of culture and community, and often the anchor for travel, tourism and neighborhood food and retail stores," said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

"We know that for the stage and venue operators across the nation that help make this culture happen, the pandemic has been devastating. Too many have been forced to lower the final curtain on their businesses," Guzman continued.

With more than $16.2 billion available through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, "help is here.”

The below webinar can help potential applicants through the process. For FAQs, checklists, and other information, please click here.

The SVOG program appropriated more than $16.2 billion for grants via the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act and the American Rescue Plan.

Of these funds, at least $2 billion is reserved for eligible SVOG applications with up to 50 full-time employees. Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue up to a maximum amount of $10 million for a single grant.

The first 14 days of SVOG awards, which are expected to begin in late April, will be dedicated to applicants that suffered a 90% or greater revenue loss between April and December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second 14 days will include those that suffered a 70% or greater revenue loss between April and December 2020.

After this, SVOG awards will include entities that suffered a 25% or greater revenue loss between one quarter of 2019 and the corresponding quarter of 2020.

The SBA worked closely with its federal partners to build the SVOG program, it said. Partners include the National Endowment for the Arts and Institute of Museum and Library Services, and Congressional authors in analyzing the legislation and Congress’ intent.

The agency also consulted industry partners such as the National Independent Venue Association, National Association of Theatre Owners, National Independent Talent Organization, Performing Arts Alliance, Broadway League, American Alliance of Museums and the Associations of Art Museum Directors, Children’s Museums, Science and Technology Centers, and Zoos & Aquariums.

In addition, SBA’s resource partners, including SCORE Mentors, Small Business Development Centers, Women’s Business Centers and Veterans Business Outreach Centers, are available to provide entities with individual guidance on their applications.

Applicants can find a local resource partner via SBA’s website at sba.gov/local-assistance or via a zip code at sba.gov/local-assistance/find.

Per federal grant program guidelines that the same and equal information needs to be provided to each applicant, SBA’s team members are limited on responses they can provide to individual, specific questions regarding SVOG eligibility, potential grant amount, or other detailed information.