A national shortage of workers is inadvertently causing logistical issues in the nations supply chain.

Items such as metal, lumber, steele, chlorine, chicken, and ketchup packets are now on the list of items which are now very difficult to come by.

Major restaurant chains such as Buffalo Wild Wings and Kentucky Fried Chicken are paying heavy prices for their suppliers and are having trouble keeping up demand because lack of available employees to do the job.

Chlorine availability has been a concern as well.

Related reading: 'Poolmageddon' fears not necessary says pool store manager.

News outlets nationwide have been reporting on shortages in chlorine-related products which are used in pools to disinfect the water and protect from waterborne illnesses.

“Everyone is running out and coming here,” said Pam Keefer, who is manager at Aquarius Pool & Patio in downtown Williamsport.

But according to Keefer “we are okay on supply.”

In 2020, Hurricane Laura did more than physically damage the state of Louisiana.

The natural event also lead to the destruction of a plant which produces chlorine.

Interestingly enough, demand for ketchup packets skyrocketed, but supply decreased.

Heinz ketchup reported an increase in production which no leads to 12 billion ketchup packets a year.