Williamsport, Pa. — Shop-Vac announced to employees on Friday that the scope of operations would be changing in the Williamsport facility.

The company will be laying off some employees, but would not comment on how many, or specifically what departments might be downsized.

"We're keeping quite a lot of the operations in Williamsport," said Gary Duboff, president of GreatStar USA, the parent company of Shop-Vac, on Friday amid rumors that the company was laying off workers.

Sources reached out to NorthcentralPa.com saying employees were sent home after an announcement the company was downsizing some operations in Williamsport.

Included in the operations that will remain in Williamsport, according to Duboff, are human resources, finance, IT, shipping, receiving, sales and marketing, purchasing, planning, quality, and engineering.

"Some accessories will still be assembled in the plant," said Duboff.

Whether or not actual vacuum assembly will remain is unclear.

This comes after Shop-Vac Corporation's abrupt closure in Sept. 2020, when the corporation announced to its more than 1,700 workers worldwide that the company would be closing.

Most of the employees lost their jobs without warning, including health insurance and benefits. At the time there were more than 400 employees at the Williamsport location.

Related reading:

Then on Dec. 24, 2020, the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce announced the company had been purchased.

Hangzhou Equipment Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., and GreatStar Tools USA acquired nearly all of Shop-Vac Corporation's assets.

Hangzhou Equipment Holdings is a manufacturer of hand tools in Asia, serving DIY, professional, and industrial markets worldwide.

GreatStar Tools USA did rehire many of the employees who were abruptly let go when Shop-Vac closed in September of 2020.

According to Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger, rumors of a closing had been swirling, but he had not heard any confirmation as of Friday, Feb. 10.

"They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, dispelling the rumors that the company was shutting down completely.

GreatStar LLC said they would provide more information on the intended changes at Shop-Vac via a news release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.