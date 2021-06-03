In many pockets around Pennsylvania, some people may hold extreme loyalty to either the Sheetz or WaWa brand.

But where Sheetz now has a lead over WaWa is their acceptance and willingness to begin using cryptocurrency as an alternative to cash or other mainstream banking systems.

The Pennsylvania-based chain has stores as far away as Ohio and North Carolina and plan to begin accepting the digital currencies at select stores sometime during the summer. The company also plans to eventually begin using cryptocurrency at the gas pumps.

The new system will be supported by Flexa, which is a platform that can support payment networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Sheetz also says their reward members will have an option to link their accounts with the Flexa-enabled system.