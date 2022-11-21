Owners of newer cars, trucks, and SUVs can see fuel savings at many Sheetz locations this holiday season.

Sheetz is reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion begins Nov. 21 and lasts through Nov. 28, 2022.

The price is only available at Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. Check which local Sheetz sells Unleaded 88 through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks, and SUVs.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Sheetz is also offering a special promotion that can be utilized even after this offer ends on Nov. 28, 2022.

Customers who sign up to become My Sheetz Rewardz members using code FUELUP88 during this promotion, and purchase Unleaded 88 fuel, will receive 500 points within 24 hours of this promotion ending.

These points can be redeemed for fuel discounts as well as food and drink items in store. Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member by downloading the Sheetz app.

Unleaded 88 facts, according to Sheetz:

The only difference in the makeup of Unleaded 88 and 87 is their percentage of ethanol. Unleaded 88 contains 5 percent more ethanol than Unleaded 87.

Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.

Unleaded 88 is better for a customer’s engine. It provides a higher-octane level than regular 87 fuel that helps boost horsepower and efficiency in a vehicle.

