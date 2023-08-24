Owners of newer cars, trucks, and SUVs can see fuel savings at many Sheetz locations for the remainder of August.

Sheetz is reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $2.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion runs through Aug. 31, 2023.

The price is only available at Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. Check which local Sheetz sells Unleaded 88 through the Sheetz mobile app or website.

Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Unleaded 88 facts, according to Sheetz:

The only difference in the makeup of Unleaded 88 and 87 is their percentage of ethanol. Unleaded 88 contains 5 percent more ethanol than Unleaded 87.

Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.

Unleaded 88 is better for a customer’s engine. It provides a higher-octane level than regular 87 fuel that helps boost horsepower and efficiency in a vehicle.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.