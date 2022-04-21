Pittsburgh, Pa. – Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced a plan for the future of the Pennsylvania workforce, a future he hopes to ensure if he becomes the next Governor.

The plan focuses upon alleviating labor shortages brought on by the pandemic, lowering taxes, and investing in vocational jobs.

According to a release from Shapiro's office, in the past two years, a reported 54 percent of manufacturing businesses experienced trouble finding skilled workers. Many companies across the Commonwealth are still struggling to fill job openings, added the release.

“We need to give Pennsylvania workers the opportunity to succeed, and that means giving every Pennsylvanian access to apprenticeships and vocational and technical training, cutting red tape for workers and business, and removing unnecessary barriers so more qualified workers can get hired,” said AG Shapiro.

Shapiro's plan proposes changes to the state's educational structure: eliminating four-year degree requirements for thousands of state government jobs; granting all students access to Career Technical Centers; prioritizing job and skills training programs, like apprenticeships and career and technical education.

The plan also seeks to invest more in these changes. The plan would triple state funding for apprenticeships and reinvest in career and technical education so that more Pennsylvanians are able to learn advanced skills and find jobs in technical or high-skill industries like manufacturing, construction, and health care.

A breakdown in Shapiro's plan is detailed below.

Tripling the amount of funding available for apprenticeship programs

Apprentices earn about $300,000 (including benefits) more over their lifetime compared to similar workers who did not complete apprenticeships, and every $1 invested in apprenticeships returns about $27 in revenue to the Commonwealth.

Increase in career and technical training

In the past two decades, Pennsylvania has cut investment in vocational and technical training in half, according to the release. Today, Pennsylvania spends around $90 million on vocational and technical education total; 20 years ago, the Commonwealth spent over $200 million.

This investment would begin with curricular changes through the State Board of Education, according to the release.

Expanding Pennsylvania’s industry partnership grants

This plan will expand grant opportunities for Pennsylvania businesses that work within their industry to hire and train workers. Improvements include streamlining recruitment and workforce development; and connecting businesses and industries to job fairs, conferences, and internships for students.

Eliminating four-year degree requirements for state government jobs

This plan element would include state agency reviews of all jobs with the intention to eliminate prerequisites and degree requirements that may qualify as unnecessary barriers. Last month, Maryland became the first state to eliminate degree requirements, opening thousands of jobs to additional applicants.

Eliminating occupational licensing fees and ensuring applicants receive an answer within 14 days

Applications that require licenses or credentials will not be subject to fees under the plan. Currently, there are over 250 licenses and credentials overseen by 29 independent licensing boards and commissions in the Commonwealth, including some that cost hundreds of dollars every time an individual has to renew their license.

The plan seeks to reduce delays in the job application process. Any application that does not require a criminal background check must be completed within 14 days, if the plan is implemented.

