Harrisburg, Pa. – The Office of the Attorney General has entered into settlement agreements with two Pittsburgh-based companies, Arrowmistic, LLC — also known as Wicca Movement — and Cultured Quotes, LLC.

These companies generated sales by posting advertisements on Facebook that offered consumers “free jewelry” minus shipping and handling fees, according to a release from the AG's office.

According to the investigation, advertisements failed to clearly disclose that by accepting the offer for “free jewelry,” customers would automatically be enrolled in a membership club. Customers would be billed a monthly recurring membership fee ranging from $19.99 to $25.00 unless and until they canceled the membership.

“These companies funneled people from Facebook into their subscription clubs based on false promises,” said AG Josh Shapiro. “It is illegal for companies to sign customers up for recurring subscription charges without giving consumers fair notice.”

According to allegations in the settlement, Arrowmistic, LLC and Cultured Quotes, LLC violated Pennsylvania’s Consumer Protection Law by misrepresenting offers as free to consumers when they were not and failing to disclose to consumers the material terms and conditions of their subscription billing practices.

Under the agreed upon settlements, the companies paid a total of $25,000, to be dispersed to consumers via refunds. In order to be eligible for a refund, consumers have 90 days to file a complaint with with the Bureau of Consumer Protection at https://www.attorneygeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-441-2555.

In addition, the settlements ban the companies from billing any consumer for any membership fee that originated from a promotional offer marketed by the companies from January 1, 2017 through the filing date of the settlement, unless the companies have proof that the consumers adequately consented to be charged.

Neither company's website are operating currently, but both continue to operate their Facebook business pages.

The settlements were filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas by Senior Deputy Attorney General Amy L. Schulman of the Pittsburgh Regional Office.