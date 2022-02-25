United States Senator Bob Casey stopped at Bald Birds Brewing Co. in Jersey Shore on Wednesday to tour the facility with owner Joe Feerrar and County Commissioner Rick Mirabito.

Bald Birds Brewing Co. was recently approved for 2.4 million dollars through the Department of Agriculture and Business Industry Loan Guarantee program.

Feerrar said he intends to use the new loan to continue to expand the business as they move towards aging whiskey, beginning their distillery, and expanding their wedding and banquet offerings on the campus.

“It’s an incredible story that’s exciting for our community. Not only has he taken a building on the verge of obsolete, but he's turned it into something that’s cutting edge, and very popular,” stated County Commissioner Rick Mirabito.

“He’s using the skill sets that he used in high school, and college, and turning this into a business that is hiring many other people at family sustaining wages and its inspiring. All the local jobs he created and the local people he hired to do it.”

Bald Birds previously received a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant. Feerrar explained how that state grant enabled Bald Birds to bring in equipment necessary to sustain the growing demand of their product in their 153,000 square foot facility.

One specific example is the current canning line Bald Birds uses, which contributed to the output and ability to sign on for their 18 million units contracted for 2022. “Without that grant I wouldn’t have been able to get that canning line that turned us into a regional powerhouse,” stated Feerrar.

“You can see it up close, the benefit of it. Whether it’s a state loan or grant, in this case we continue to be supported by The Department of Agriculture and Business Industry Loan Guarantee program," said United States Senator Bob Casey during the visit on Wednesday.

Senator Casey toured the massive Bald Birds property while getting a behind the scenes look at all of the operations Feerrar has taken on. Casey asked intricate question after question to break down the basics of the operations currently underway at Bald Birds.

Senator Casey explained what a place like Bald Birds would need to be able to qualify for the Department of Agriculture Loan. He explained there is an advantage with the company being in a rural community, and the targeted investment to create jobs and grow the local economy is prime with a business growing as rapidly as Bald Birds.

Bald Birds has brewed 175 different beers to date. Feerrar says that they are also working in conjunction with Penn College and their brewery science program as he continues to look to expand production and additional job opportunities. According to Feerrar, the best way for these students to understand their craft is to use their tools in an actual brewery.

“Joe is showing us where a state investment benefits and makes these jobs possible," Casey added.