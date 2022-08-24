Hyundai Motor America and Kia America are recalling select Hyundai Palisades and Kia Tellurides of model years 2020-2022 due to the risk of fires.

The companies recommend that owners of recalled vehicles park their cars outside and away from homes and other structures until their vehicles have been repaired.

The recalls involve 245,030 Model Year 2020-2022 Hyundai Palisade vehicles (NHTSA ID: 22V-633) and 36,417 Model Year 2020-2022 Kia Telluride vehicles (NHTSA ID: 22V-626).

An accessory tow hitch sold through dealerships may allow moisture into the harness module, causing a short circuit. In some cases, an electrical short can cause a vehicle fire while driving or while parked and turned off.

As a short term repair, Hyundai dealers will inspect the tow hitch module and remove the fuse, as necessary. A temporary repair is not available for Kia vehicles.

The recall repair materials are under development. When a repair is available, all owners of vehicles potentially equipped with affected trailer hitch wiring harnesses will be notified by mail with instructions to bring their vehicles to a Hyundai or Kia dealer.

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is under recall.

