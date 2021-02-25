Lewisburg, Pa. – SEDA-Council of Governments is offering the U.S. Small Business Administration 504 loan program throughout Pennsylvania, which features fixed rates, long terms, and low down payments. In addition, certain fees associated with the loan are being waived because of the CARES Act passed late last year.

Certain loans now waive fees and the first several months of payments, reducing out-of-pocket costs to the borrower.

The Small Business Administration will pay the first three months of payments on behalf of borrowers for loans approved by the SBA by September 30 while funding is available.

Doug Wilburn, director of SEDA-COG’s Business Finance program, said this is welcome news for many small businesses that are struggling through the pandemic.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, and we hear from so many clients how the SBA 504 loan program gives their business the boost it needs to grow by freeing up working capital. Now, this new fee and payment waiver gives businesses breathing room, especially during these difficult times,” Wilburn said.

The SBA 504 loan program can meet many growing businesses’ needs, including purchase of an existing building, new construction, or a building renovation. It also can be used to buy equipment and refinance existing real estate or equipment debt.

Businesses can finance up to 40% of a project at a long-term fixed rate. A lower down payment for as little as 10% helps businesses preserve working capital. Real estate purchases get a 20- or 25-year term and amortization with no balloon payment. Equipment purchases can also be financed through the 504 program with a 10-year term and amortization.

Eligible applicants include for-profit businesses that occupy a majority of their space with a net worth of less than $15 million and less than $5 million in profit after taxes.

For more information about SBA 504 loans through SEDA-COG, contact John Reichard at jreichard@seda-cog.org or (570) 850-0195.

SBA 504 10-year effective rate:

Standard: 2.45%

Refinance: 2.48%

SBA 504 20-year effective rate:

Standard: 2.72%

Refinance: 2.76%

SBA 504 25-year effective rate: