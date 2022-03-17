Washington, D.C. -- If you're a borrower with a COVID EIDL loan for small businesses, you can now defer repayment an additional 30 months, according to a directive from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the change on Tuesday. The directive specifically extends deferment for principal and interest payments for existing COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL). Borrowers will now have 30 months deferment from the date of the Note on all COVID EIDL loans approved in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

The extension is intended to provide some relief and flexibility to small business owners who are impacted by the pandemic, supply chain issues, and complications from rising inflation.

Please note that interest will continue to accrue on loans during the deferment period. In addition, preauthorized payments will continue as scheduled unless a delay is specifically requested by the borrower.

Borrowers may continue to make partial or full payments during the deferment period, but it is not required. The SBA will not send monthly SBA Form 1201 payment notices; instead the Agency will send regular payment reminders via email.

COVID EIDL borrowers can find their account balances and payment due dates in the SBA Capital Access Financial System. To access the Capital Access Financial System or create an account, please click here.

Deferments will not stop established Preauthorized Debit or recurring payments on the loan. In order to stop SBA-established Preauthorized Debit, contact your SBA servicing center and request a pause to recurring payments during the extended deferment period.

Debit established through pay.gov or other bill pay services must be terminated through those services and will not automatically pause through the deferment period.



