Muncy, Pa. — After months of delay, the Lycoming Mall is now officially sold and the developers have announced initial plans for redevelopment.

FAMVEST Partners plan to revitalize the 135-acre property into a mixed-use development.

“Acquiring the Lycoming Mall has been in the works for quite some time,” said Jon Jahanshahi, President for FAMVEST Partners. “We are thrilled to be able to move into the first phase of redevelopment of this property.”

The plan is to convert the property into a "mixed-use work/live/play site that will include commercial, hospitality, recreational and residential components," stated a release from FAMVEST.

In the initial stages of redevelopment, FAMVEST will add new transportation and utility assets, demolish and refurbish existing buildings, and construct new buildings, according to the release.

“Officially acquiring the mall property now allows us to have substantive conversations with potential tenants,” said Ara Kervandjian, Manager, Vice President, and Secretary for FAMVEST Partners. “While the list of potential tenants remains fluid, we believe the prospects will provide great economic benefit to the surrounding community.”

The revitalization project has received state and local level support, including $5 million in ARPA funds and a $5 million loan from the Lycoming County Commissioners toward the purchase. The sale price for the mall was $15 million.

“This has truly been a community effort, and we’d be remiss if we did not thank all the local stakeholders that have assisted us in moving this project forward,” added Kervandjian. “We have had immense local support from Senator Gene Yaw, Representative Joe Hamm, and the Lycoming County Commissioners. Public/private partnerships are essential for these types of large-scale redevelopment projects, and we look forward to working with them as the project moves forward.”

Local business leaders have also shown support for the project, noting the economic impacts.

“The mall site is an ideal location for a project like this, said Jason Fink, president of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce. “Taking this blighted, vacant site and turning into a thriving economic center will transform our community, and we look forward to seeing it completed.”

