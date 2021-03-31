South Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming Bakery unexpectedly closed and ceased all operations yesterday, leaving many area businesses scrambling to find bread and rolls. Today, there is hope for the future of the Bakery and for the local businesses who rely on it.

In a Facebook post to a local food group, Janet Jackson, owner of Eat N Run Catering, said had reached out to inquire about purchasing Lycoming Bakery. However, Jackson was told a sale is already in process.

"They said a sale is already in progress," Jackson told NorthcentralPa.com. "They're moving very quickly with the new owner, and they hope to open back up in a week or so."

The new buyer of the Bakery is Matt Cowden, who previously owned and sold the Lycoming Bakery. Cowden currently owns the Buttery Biscuit in South Williamsport and Trifecta Bar and Grill in Montoursville.

The Lycoming Bakery has been in operation since 1928 and provides fresh baked goods to restaurants, sub shops, colleges, convenience stores, and other food service providers throughout Central Pennsylvania.