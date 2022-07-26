Williamsport, Pa. — The Saffron Mediterranean Grill is packing up and heading to Lewisburg this September.

Saffron, currently located on 4th Street, will wrap up their time in Williamsport on Aug. 13.

"It has been a pleasure to meet so many of you and have you as guests at the restaurant in Williamsport for the past 8 years," the restaurant owner and head chef Maher Hedhli wrote on Facebook.

Hedhli wrote that the move comes "with bittersweet emotion," but they're excited for this "new chapter" to begin when the store has its reopening on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

The restaurants new location will be at 235 Market St. Lewisburg, Pa.

Hedhli said that the reason for the move is that he believes it will be a better location and present a better opportunity.

"[Lewisburg] is more inventive when it comes to food," Hedhli said.

He said that he doesn't just want to do basic Italian dishes. Hedhli likes to do fusion cuisine, where he gets to mix food from France, Spain, Morocco, and Tunisia, to name few.

Hedhli said he felt Lewisburg was more open to "exotic food."

The restaurant has also been seeing a fair bit of traffic from Lewisburg. Hedhli estimates that around 50-percent of his business has come from people traveling from Lewisburg and Selinsgrove.

The closing of this chapter also represents a new beginning for Saffron Grill as Hedhli looks towards the future.

"Although its always hard to say good-bye, I say, 'see you again in Lewisburg,'" Hedhli wrote.

