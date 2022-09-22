Lewisburg, Pa. — Saffron Mediterranean Grill's grand opening in Lewisburg is planned for this weekend, starting Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25, according to an announcement on Facebook.

The restaurant is located at 235 Market St. Lewisburg, Pa.

Formerly located on Fourth Street in Williamsport, the restaurant closed on Aug. 13.

"It has been a pleasure to meet so many of you and have you as guests at the restaurant in Williamsport for the past 8 years," the restaurant owner and head chef Maher Hedhli wrote in July.

Hedhli wrote that the move comes "with bittersweet emotion," but they're excited for this "new chapter" to begin when the store reopens in September.

The chef said he saw Lewisburg as a better location and a better opportunity.

"[Lewisburg] is more inventive when it comes to food," and more open to "exotic food," Hedhli said.

He said that he doesn't just want to do basic Italian dishes. Hedhli likes to do fusion cuisine, where he gets to mix food from France, Spain, Morocco, and Tunisia, to name few.

The Williamsport location also had been seeing a fair bit of traffic from Lewisburg. Hedhli estimated that around 50 percent of his business came from people traveling from Lewisburg and Selinsgrove.

"See you again in Lewisburg,'" Hedhli wrote.

