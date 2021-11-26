Williamsport, Pa. — Safety improvements are slated for Campbell and East 4th Streets in the City of Williamsport thanks to the successful acquisition of a Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) grant in the amount of $906,475.

“Investing in our infrastructure will not only improve the quality of life in the city, but it will also spur private sector investment and continue our revitalization efforts in the Park Avenue and Old City Neighborhoods," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter in a news release Wednesday.

Both Campbell Street and East 4th Street will benefit from the awarded funding through the installation and improvement of curbs, sidewalks, crosswalks, and paving, he said. These improvements are intended to make the city more accessible by users of both motorized and non-motorized transportation.

"I would like to give a special thanks to Senator Gene Yaw and Representative Jeff Wheeland, both of whom have provided their utmost support of the City’s multimodal and revitalization initiatives," said Slaughter. "I would also like to thank Jon Sander, our City Engineer, who worked diligently on this grant and Delta Development Group, our economic development consultant, for their continued advocacy of our city and our priority revitalization projects.”

Delta Development Group is city’s economic development consultant. “We congratulate the City of Williamsport on their successful acquisition of CFA Multimodal Transportation Funds," Delta Development said.

"As a long-time partner of the city in matters of economic development, we are seeing the positive results of public funding investment in transportation and revitalization projects. Like the Central Business District, both the Park Avenue Neighborhood and Old City Neighborhood have bright futures ahead, and we are excited to be a part of the city’s transformative projects.”