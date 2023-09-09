Corry, Pa. — The PA Route 6 Alliance has extended an invitation to individuals and groups from the Route 6 Heritage Corridor to attend its annual meeting.

The Corridor includes parts of Erie, Crawford, Warren, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike Counties.

During the two-day meeting, the Alliance will host an educational workshop and the "Do 6" Awards Program, which recognizes notable projects and accomplishments along the Route 6 Corridor.

Alliance Executive Director Candace Hillyard commented: “We welcome residents, business owners, and community leaders to join us in Corry. We look forward to celebrating the incredible work already being done across the PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor and inspiring further growth and development through education and networking.”

The event kicks off with the Educational Workshop on Thursday, October 5. Guided by input from the Corridor’s 20 PA Heritage Communities, the Alliance has planned educational workshops covering topics like active transportation; adaptive reuse; historic preservation; remote working; and other relevant subjects. Special guests and speakers include Melinda Meyer from Preservation Erie, Bill Callahan from Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Association, Abbi Peters from The PA Wilds Centers, Sam Pearson from Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and Erie County business professionals.

After the workshop, the group will host a walking tour of Downtown Corry, where community leaders will discuss past and current revitalization projects. Later that evening, a farm-to-table dinner at 3 Pillarz Farm will treat guests to local beverages and savory dishes served by executive chef Betsy Grinder of Your Daily Serving.

On Friday, October 6, the Annual Meeting and presentation of the “Do 6” awards will be hosted at The Fork and Barrel Restaurant in Corry. The Alliance will recognize projects and accomplishments and provide updates on current initiatives. This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Jeff Siegler of Revitalize or Die, a civic pride consulting firm that takes a new approach to overcoming civic apathy by restoring people's relationships with their communities.

The event concludes with the “Do 6” Awards ceremony celebrating individuals, groups, projects, and communities that exemplify and advance the Alliance’s mission of protecting, preserving and promoting the scenic, cultural, historic, and recreational resources across PA Route 6.

Register for the 2023 PA Route 6 Educational Workshop & Annual Meeting online at paroute6.com. Attendees may register for one or both days. The cost for Thursday’s Educational Workshop is $25.00 (includes lunch), and the cost for the farm-to-table dinner later that evening is $50.00. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. The cost for Friday’s Annual Meeting is $35, which also includes lunch.

