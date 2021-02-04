Camp Hill, Pa. – Rite Aid expanded its no-charge COVID-19 testing with an additional 317 drive-through testing site locations, including multiple locations in North Central Pennsylvania.

Testing is available for all individuals 4 years of age or older, regardless of whether they are experiencing virus symptoms.

This reduction in eligibility age comes at an important time to help families get tested and stay safe as schools reopen and more extracurricular activities resume.

The testing sites will utilize simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate through the chain’s drive-through window to ensure the safety of customers seeking other services in-store. To schedule a time slot for testing, all individuals are required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com.