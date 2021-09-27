Philadelphia, Pa. -- Rite Aid is joining many other national chains by further streamlining the shopping process. In a release, the company announced the expansion of their partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. to offer delivery of Rite Aid products nationwide through Uber Eats.

This partnership will allow customers to conveniently order and receive essential healthcare and grocery items directly to their homes. On-demand delivery is now available for 2,185 Rite Aid locations across 17 states on Uber Eats.

Customers who wish to order Rite Aid items for delivery just need to open the Uber Eats app, tap the convenience or pharmacy icons, select Rite Aid, and begin shopping.

Within the app, users may access a full catalog of healthcare and grocery products from their local Rite Aid store. Uber Pass and Eats Pass customers will have $0 Delivery Fee and 5% off on all orders over $15.

An executive with Rite Aid said consumer shopping preferences are changing, and that they must continue to evolve as a business to "ensure customers are able to conveniently get what they need to keep their family happy and healthy – whether they visit us in-store or buy online,” said Jim Peters, Rite Aid's chief operating officer.

“By adding Uber as a delivery option, we are doubling down on an omnichannel approach that complements the busy lives of our customers. Ensuring convenient access to whole health essentials enables us to live our purpose of helping people achieve whole health for life," Peters said.

“Convenience is a key component of Uber’s delivery strategy, allowing us to create a seamless delivery experience by ensuring we have the essential stores and products customers need," said Raj Beri, Uber’s global head of grocery and new verticals.

"With our partners at Rite Aid, we're thrilled to make shopping for everything from cold medication to cosmetics more 'convenient' than ever," Beri added.

According to Uber, this partnership with Rite Aid "reinforces Uber’s goal to be the one platform that helps customers go anywhere and get anything, from groceries to convenience items, alcohol and other must-haves."

"With advanced product innovations such as the ability to manage simultaneous orders, while also shopping for everyday essentials from stores, like Rite Aid," the statement by Uber continued.

Uber said they were focused on helping consumers get more – "more convenience, more variety, and more connections to commerce they love."