Berwick, Pa. – As of today, residents of Berwick, Pa. will have a new place to go for their summer snacks, just in time for sunny, spring days!

A new Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard opened its doors to Berwick residents for the first time today. The owners, Jerry and Hetal Patel, were excited to bring Rita's to the Berwick area.

When Jerry and Hetal Patel were deciding where they wanted to establish their new Rita’s location, they knew they wanted to bring the delicious taste of Rita’s to an area that did not currently have a location. With the nearest locations being in Denver and Bloomsburg, they decided Berwick was the perfect place to start.

They set up shop in the Market Street Plaza, a shopping center owned by the Patels. The plaza houses a gas station, car wash, convenience store, pizza shop and now Rita's Italian Ice.

“We really love Rita's brand and product, and we wanted to share it with the Berwick community,” said Jerry Patel. “Throughout this process, we have had many customers stop by and ask when we are opening, so we are excited to announce that the date is finally here.”

Although Jerry’s love for Rita’s sparked his interest in the brand, his 16-year-old daughter and his 18-year-old son were the ones who encouraged him to open a Rita’s shop. After Patel’s son graduates from high school, he will begin studying business. The new shop will provide the perfect hands-on learning experience that Patel's son will need to follow in his father’s entrepreneurial footsteps.

As a high-school dropout, Jerry knows the value of hard work and hands-on experience. Because of this, he is proud to have become the business owner that he is today.

“I am a very hands-on learner, and so is my son, and I am really looking forward to seeing how both of us will grow through this new endeavor,” Jerry said.

The new store's location is 125 East 9th Street Unit C in Berwick, Pa. It will serve up fresh Italian ice and award-winning frozen custard to Berwick residents all year long.