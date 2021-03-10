Rita’s Italian Ice has cancelled their annual first day of spring giveaway for the second consecutive year. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and concerns about crowd sizes, Rita’s announced the decision today on their Facebook page.

“This was not an easy decision. But the reality is that our First Day of Spring event draws large crowds, so we’ve chosen to cancel Free Italian Ice Day on 03/20/2021 to keep everyone safe” The company stated.

Rita’s first day of spring giveaway normally draws long lines as people wait for hours to get their first taste of the spring season in the form of a flavored ice treat. It was a 28 year tradition up until last year, when it was cancelled after the initial impact of COVID-19.

The company also seemed to hint at an event for frontline workers in the near future saying “While we can’t celebrate together on March 20, we plan on celebrating healthcare workers who have been keeping us safe throughout the year. Don’t worry, we’re still open for business, and we look forward to seeing you soon.”