Williamsport, Pa. - For some, retirement is a time for rest and relaxation. For Lisa Bock, it’s a time for writing books and giving back to her field. Bock recently authored her third book - her second one since retiring from her teaching career of 17 years in May of 2020.

The former Penn College professor's latest work is the 276-page Modern Cryptography for Cybersecurity Professionals, which guides IT managers, security professionals, teachers and students through implementing cryptographic techniques, which reduces the risk of altered, disclosed, or stolen data.

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime damages will hit $6 trillion globally in 2021. The money lost would represent the world’s third-largest economy.

“Obviously, cybercrime is an enormous threat, as we are increasingly reliant on data storage at both the micro and macro levels,” Bock said. “This book will give readers a better understanding of the cryptographic elements needed to secure your data.”

Bock holds a master’s degree from the University of Maryland University College and has obtained numerous certifications. She’s been trained in forensics, networking, steganography and network security. She is an author for LinkedIn Learning and has presented at several national IT conferences.

“Lisa was a valued member of the Penn College faculty for several years. Her enthusiasm for teaching and the IT field was infectious for both students and colleagues,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies.

“We’re proud that she continues to share her considerable expertise in retirement. She is an outstanding cybersecurity ambassador," Webb mentioned.

Bock’s new project is writing the PenTest+ for the Computing Technology Industry Association. Those who pass the exam from CompTIA earn an intermediate-skills-level cybersecurity credential.

Modern Cryptography for Cybersecurity Professionals is available at Amazon and Packt, a Birmingham, England, company that has published more than 6,500 books and videos geared to enhancing the skills of IT professionals worldwide.