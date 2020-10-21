Harrisburg, Pa.- On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives were unable to reach the two-thirds threshold to override Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto last week, preventing restaurants from reopening at 50 percent capacity.

House Bill 2506 and 2513 were taken for a vote to determine whether restaurants and taverns could operate at 50% capacity, and sometimes more with the proper barriers in place and following social distancing guidelines.

Additionally, the bills would have eliminated the stipulation that food must be purchased to buy alcohol, and bar service would have been reinstated. Last week, Gov. Wolf vetoed the bills claiming they were, “another meaningless attempt to change a necessary tool for fighting the pandemic.”

Matthew Flinchbaugh is the Central Pennsylvania Restaurant Coalition Leader and owner of Flinchy's in Camp Hill. He issued a lengthy response to Gov. Wolf's veto. In his response representing the coalition, Flinchbaugh noted the cooperation and steps that have been taken for months to coincide with the state health department and the following of CDC protocols.

Flinchbaugh also referred to the additional financial toll owners are taking on in regards to more cleaning and sanitation products, all while limiting revenue because of the continued restrictions. Employees have been laid off, he said.

“We’ve canceled large events and so many private gatherings and meetings. Yet, we continue paying all of our bills and paying for our licenses and operate at 25% if we don’t wish to self certify and encounter even more state mandates. No other industry is being asked to do so,” Flinchbaugh said.

Democratic Whip Jordan Harris of Philadelphia countered, saying, “Now I know to some people this isn’t real. I understand that. I get that. To some people this is just fuzzy math, funny science. I understand that. But tell that to the people that lost their loved ones.”

Said Flinchbaugh, “We want to thank all of the PA House GOP lawmakers along with the two dozen House Democrats who voted for Pennsylvanians’ rights to dine and enjoy a meal out if they choose, who voted for our family businesses, who voted for our hardworking employees who need these jobs, and who tried to vote to put an end to these draconian measures that are harming our state, and hurting all of its residents and our lives.”

The override narrowly failed on a needed two-thirds vote that only garnered a vote of 133-69. It is unclear what the next step will be in the push for restaurants to receive relief on current restrictions.