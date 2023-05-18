Harrisburg, Pa. – A Pa. lending company that preyed on low-income residents who could not make large purchases without financing has settled for $11.4 million.

Attorney General Michelle Henry announced the settlement of a lawsuit filed against Snap Finance LLC and its affiliates early this week.

According to the lawsuit, the lending company disguised one-year rent-to-own agreements as “100-Day Cash Payoffs,” then concealed balances owed and engaged in deceptive collection practices.

The company also used a web-based portal for creating and signing contracts, making it easy for retailers to fraudulently sign the agreements on behalf of the consumers instead of consumers personally signing, according to a news release.

The Office of Attorney General reached a settlement — with $7,300,000 going to consumers as cash restitution payments and another $3,150,000 as consumer debt relief — with Snap Finance and its affiliates, Snap RTO LLC, Snap Second Look LLC, and Snap Finance Holdings, LLC.

“This lender preyed upon Pennsylvanians who need to pay for big ticket, but necessary purchases over time,” Henry said. “The consumers were presented with short pay-back periods, but after signing on the dotted line, were instead locked into long-term, high-interest rate loans.”

Snap had a large presence across the country, including in Pennsylvania, where is has entered into tens of thousands of rental-purchase agreements with Pennsylvania consumers since 2014.

According to the lawsuit, consumers were locked into binding agreements, but Snap Finance misled consumers about the basics of the contracts. Snap Finance advertised its rental-purchase agreements and rental-installment contracts as “100-Day Cash Payoffs” when in reality, consumers were signing a 12-month agreement that included hefty leasing fees equivalent to 152% APR interest.

Pennsylvanians receiving restitution and relief had already satisfied the cash price, the sales tax on the cash price, and the processing fees associated with their purchase – yet still owed Snap Finance a balance. Due to this settlement, thousands of consumers will receive restitution and hundreds more will have their balances reduced to zero, the AG's office said.

The remaining balance of the $11.4 million settlement will be collected in civil penalties and costs incurred by the Office of Attorney General.

