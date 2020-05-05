Governor Wolf and governors from surrounding states are working together once again in the midst of COVID-19. The state leaders have formed a joint multi-state agreement to develop a regional supply chain for personal protective equipment, other medical equipment, and testing.

Governors include New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Delaware Governor John Carney, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

While the states will continue to partner with the federal government during this global and national public health crisis, they will also work together to identify the entire region's needs for these products, aggregate demand among the states, reduce costs, and stabilize the supply chain, according to a joint press release.

The states will also coordinate policies regarding the inventory of PPE each state's health care infrastructure should have to be prepared for a possible second wave of COVID-19. The states will also coordinate policies on what supplies local governments should have on hand for their First Responders, and if any requirements regarding PPE for the non-for-profit and private sector are needed.

Leaders are looking to identify suppliers within the northeast region of the U.S. who can scale to meet the demand of the entire region over the next three months. The goal of this approach is to decrease the potential for disruptions in the supply chain for PPE and medical equipment, including sanitizer and ventilators, and testing, and promote regional economic development. In addition, the states are discussing how to collectively explore emerging technologies on an ongoing basis to take advantage of the potential associated with alternative methods of production for existing products and innovation that would lead to more effective and/or less expensive alternatives. For example, 3D Printers may represent an attractive alternative to manufacturing certain personal protective equipment and medical products.

Governor Cuomo described "a mad scramble for medical equipment across the entire nation," acknowledging competition among states, private entities. and the federal government. "We were driving up the prices of these critical resources," Governor Cuomo said.

"As a state and as a nation we can't go through that again. We're going to form a regional state purchasing consortium with our seven northeast partner states to increase our market power when we're buying supplies and help us actually get the equipment at a better price."

"By working together we can combine our strengths to build the capacities we all need," said Governor Wolf. "We can exploit our market size to encourage producers to make what we need, we can exploit our financial strength to give that encouragement added weight, and we can exploit the great research institutions and the brainpower in our region to increase our chances of success."

"We know that, in order to safely reopen the economy, we need a long-term supply of PPE for all critical infrastructure workers," Governor Raimondo said.