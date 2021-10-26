National Pro Bono Week, Oct. 24-30, honors attorneys who provide legal representation to low-income communities at no-cost.

North Penn Legal Services would like to pay tribute to the following attorneys who have enabled Access to Justice for our most vulnerable citizens by providing pro bono services for our clients between January 2020 and September 2021.

According to the 2020 Pro Bono report for the NPLS Williamsport office, nearly 70 percent of Pro Bono cases in Lycoming County during 2020 were domestic violence cases, often resulting in "Protection from Abuse" orders (PFAs). The next most common were custody cases, at about eight percent, and landlord/tenant cases at roughly four percent.