new Amazon facility in Montgomery _ 2022

A new Amazon delivery station facility will be located at 776 Saegers Station Road in Clinton Township, Lycoming County. 

 Photo courtesy of loopnet.com

Montgomery, Pa. — The new Amazon facility on 776 Saegers Station Road, Montgomery has recently opened and provides “last mile delivery” in the area.

"Last mile delivery," according to Ron Boatswan, the facilities operations manager, means that the new center is the last stop for a package before it gets to the customer.

conveyor belt

Conveyor belt where packages that enter the Amazon facility are scanned and sorted upon arrival.

The facility's delivery radius goes as far north as Liberty in Tioga County and south to Selinsgrove in Snyder County.

The facility will bring an expected 200-300 jobs to the area, and it is the first Amazon facility in North Central Pennsylvania. The next-nearest Amazon facility is in Hazelton.

Amazon cubby holes

Color coded cubby holes at Amazon where packages remain until they are sent to the pick up location to await drivers that will take them to their final destination. 

The starting wage for associates is $17 per hour and all staff, whether full- or part-time, receive the same benefits that are active as soon as an employee starts, according to Amazon spokesperson Sam Fisher.

“Employees starting will get the same benefits as me day one,” Fisher said.

Shift flexibility is also a priority for Amazon, according to Fisher, with shifts or “blocks,” as Amazon calls them, beginning at 2:30 a.m. and lasting between four and a half hours or two hours.

final package resting place

The final stage before pick up for Amazon packages at the new facility. 

Fisher said employees can select their availability daily and are able to work split shifts. This allows an employee to select an early morning shift then take an extended break and come back for an afternoon block.

Between 20 and 30 workers are on per shift, according to Boatswan.

Boatswan said the facility has been in operation since May 12, and they’re still in the “ramp phase” where they only handle 5,000-7,500 packages a day. The goal is to have between 10,000 and 12,000 packages going through the facility daily.

The facility is designed to having “rolling” staff numbers depending on the fulfillment needs of the facility, according to Boatswan.

Along with Amazon employees, the facility also has what are called “flex” positions, which allow individuals to work when they’re available and deliver packages, Fisher said. It functions like DoorDash or Uber but for Amazon packages.

The facility and the company are already gearing up for their peak service period which runs from November through January, according to Brandi Brackley, multi-station senior operations manager.

Fisher said Amazon has invested $17 billion in Pennsylvania since 2010 and employs over 30,000 full- and part-time individuals across the state.

“We’ve got jobs. We’ve got packages getting to people more efficiently,” Fisher said.

