According to a release from Facebook Inc., now called Meta, the network has changed its industry name to represent the "metaverse"— defined as "interconnected digital spaces that let you do things you can't do in the physical world."

CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta, which brings together all apps and technologies under one new company brand. "Meta’s focus will be to bring the metaverse to life and help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses," according to the release.

"The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can’t be together — and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world. It’s the next evolution in a long line of social technologies, and it’s ushering in a new chapter for our company."

The social network title will remain "Facebook," despite the change in the company's name.

In a letter, CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained the vision of 'Meta' and why he believes the company needed a name change.

Zuckerberg wrote:

"In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up. This will open up more opportunity no matter where you live. You’ll be able to spend more time on what matters to you, cut down time in traffic, and reduce your carbon footprint.

"Think about how many physical things you have today that could just be holograms in the future. Your TV, your perfect work setup with multiple monitors, your board games and more — instead of physical things assembled in factories, they’ll be holograms designed by creators around the world.

"You’ll move across these experiences on different devices — augmented reality glasses to stay present in the physical world, virtual reality to be fully immersed, and phones and computers to jump in from existing platforms. This isn’t about spending more time on screens; it’s about making the time we already spend better."

While Zuckerberg said it's seen as a social media company, they've always "focused on building technology so people can interact with eachother."

What do you think about the new vision?