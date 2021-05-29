State College, Pa. – State College may soon have a taste of Louisiana if a proposal to bring in Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers goes through.

The Baton Rouge-based fast-food restaurant recently applied for a permit to open downtown at 228 East College Avenue. The company filled out a form for a permit to change the space from retail to restaurant use, according to Greg Garthe, senior planner and zoning officer for State College Borough. Currently, a leasing office occupies the space.

The fast-food chain’s biggest hurdle will be making the older building, which dates back to 1916, compliant with the American Disabilities Act. They are proposing to do an estimated $1.6 million in renovations to the 3,967 square-foot space to build a ramp in front of the store and a lift in the rear, among other repairs.

The company is seeking a variance to alter the front of the building in order to install an ADA compliant ramp. The borough currently has a requirement that unroofed steps must be at least 18 inches behind a front property line, according to Garthe. The older property currently doesn't have as much room between the storefront and College Avenue to build the ramp, according to Garthe.

The borough's zoning board, which heard the proposal at a May 25 meeting, will meet on June 8 to render a decision on granting the variance.

Once the variance is approved, the company will need to go through a process for building permits and approvals before they can begin renovations. Garthe did not know when the fast-food restaurant was hoping to open.

A representative from Raising Cane's did not immediately return a reporter's request for comment.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers was started in 1996 in Louisiana by founder Todd Graves. The restaurant's limited menu features chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and a signature Cane's sauce which is described as "tangy with a little bit of spice and full of flavor," according to the website.