Linden, Pa. – NASA has selected 409 technology proposals for the first phase of funding from the agency's Small Business Innovation research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program. The contracts will provide approximately $51 million to 312 small businesses across 44 states and Washington, D.C.

Selected companies will receive up to $125,000 for each Phase I selection, and up to $750,000 for Phase II. The selected proposals represent a range of technologies that could benefit human exploration, including NASA's Artemis program, science, technology, and aeronautics.

QorTek, an electronics manufacturer based in Linden, has been selected for three Phase I awards and one Phase II award.

“NASA depends on America’s small businesses for innovative technology development that helps us achieve our wide variety of missions,” said Jim Reuter, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate in Washington. “Whether we’re landing Artemis astronauts on the Moon, sending rovers to Mars, or developing next-generation aircraft our small business partners play an important role.”

QorTek will use its award funding to continue developing advanced space-based electronics to support NASA mission requirements. The manufacturer will provide NASA with the capability for very high-power density management and distribution of orbital space bus power for the Artemis cislunar orbital satellites, which will be supporting planned lunar surface missions.

In addition, QorTek will supply advanced power control and distribution for the 20-40 kW nuclear power generators that will provide primary onboard power for Artemis satellites, provide mains power on the moon's surface, and developing and supplying radiation-immune power supplies. The radiation-immune electronics will integrate the manufacturer's recent advances in high radiation level immune digital IC technology.

Beyond Artemis, the technology will likely also be used for other NASA deep space missions.