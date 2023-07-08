Williamsport, Pa. — Few people understand the concept of hope better than retired U.S. Army Sergeant Rick Yarosh. The nationally-renowned motivational speaker and Purple Heart recipient is visiting Williamsport this week for Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week.

Yarosh kicked off Free Enterprise Week (PFEW) with an inspiring keynote speech on July 5. He has participated in the event for the last eight years.

In addition to delivering the keynote speech, Yarosh will give three presentations to Lycoming College students and one to Penn College students over the next month.

“I’m excited for another year of PFEW!” Yarosh said. “The interaction with students is like no other. At the end of the presentations, students will wait for sometimes two full hours in line, just to come up and thank me for being there and letting me know the impact I had. I love my time at PFEW and have built amazing relationships with the staff, volunteers and students.”

Yarosh is a husband, father of two, and retired U.S. Army sergeant from New York. He’s also an expert in HOPE, an acronym for "Hold On, Possibilities Exist."

He has toured the country as a motivational speaker — both solo and with Sweethearts & Heroes, a student empowerment and empathy activation team directed and co-founded by Tom Murphy, of St. Albans, Vermont. For more than 15 years, Sweethearts & Heroes, which aims to prevent bullying and suicide, has made presentations to more than two million students across the U.S.

His Purple Heart was awarded after an event in Iraq on Sept. 1, 2006. On this day, Yarosh was severely injured by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Abu Ghraib. He sustained second and third degree burns on over 60 percent of his body, his right leg was amputated below the knee, and he lost both ears, his nose, multiple fingers, and much of the function in his hands.

Despite all of the personal injuries that Yarosh received from the explosion, he says that the worst part of the attack was losing two of his brothers in arms: Sgt. Luis Montes and SFC Anthony Venetz.

Yarosh has inspired millions of people from all walks of life, including sports teams, schools, churches, military groups, and non-profits.

PFEW is hosted by the Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, which immerses students in the world of business and celebrates the American free enterprise system.

“Rick is a treasured part of the PFEW family, as is Tom Murphy,” said Scott T. Lee, Vice President of Marketing & Development for PFEW. “We are just so grateful for any time Sweethearts & Heroes can be with our students. I don’t have to tell you that countless lives are being changed forever.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.