Harrisburg, Pa. — Recently, PPL Electric Utilities customers received abnormally high bills based on electricity usage estimates rather than actual usage. Following this anomaly, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has initiated an investigation into the incident as well as the overall accuracy and integrity of PPL's billing.

The investigation is being conducted by PUC's independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement, which is in charge of enforcing state public utility code and PUC regulations.

PPL Electric has responded to questions about the glitch, saying, "We’ve resolved the technical issue that resulted in a significant number of bills that were based on estimated electricity usage. This issue involved bills sent from December 20 through January 9. Estimates based on historical usage may have been higher or lower than actual usage. If this impacted you, you have either already received a corrected bill with actual usage or an adjustment on your next monthly bill to ensure you only pay for the electricity you used."

Additionally, the company has pledged to waive late fees in January and February.

Related reading: Letter to the Editor: A message from PPL Electric Utilities' President

The Commission is encouraging customers to contact PPL with concerns about the size and accuracy of their bills and explore options for corrected bills, payment options, and financial assistance options if needed.

Many customers have aired grievances about PPL's response time, to which PPL president responded, "While estimated billing and higher prices are unrelated, together they have fueled a sharp increase in customer calls, resulting in long wait times for many who have tried to contact us. If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our call center, I apologize. Simply put, you deserve better, and we are committed to regaining your trust."

The company said they plan to add more agents to handle customer calls.

Any customer who does not believe that PPL has addressed their issues appropriately is asked to contact the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services (BCS) at 1-800-692-7380.

Additionally, consumers who are unable to reach PPL agents or do not receive a response from PPL should contact the Bureau of Consumer Services to report those issues.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.