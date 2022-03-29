Getting around just got a little easier in several rural counties of north central Pa., with an on-demand shuttle service opening routes in Bloomsburg, Danville, Milton, and Lewisburg.

The ride service, known as Stop Hopper, is offered through rabbittransit, which already runs shuttles in York County, as well as parts of Selinsgrove, Sunbury, and Northumberland.

The announcement that Stop Hopper had added new shuttle services in Columbia, Montour, Union, and Snyder counties was welcome news last week, said Adrienne Mael, United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties director.

"Transportation is one of the biggest issues we face in our area," Mael said.

Jobs within walking distance of home are rare in rural areas, which creates a major obstacle to steady employment for many, she pointed out.

The United Way has a car loan program that helps lower-income residents secure a reliable used car, but it's limited in how many people it can help. Now that the price of used cars is skyrocketing, the United Way and others are having trouble finding affordable cars, Mael said.

"So people can take the bus and there's no upkeep on a car," she said. "And now that gas is so high, it's a win-win-win for everyone."

One of the other advantages of the service is that it connects the residents of Bloomsburg to the shopping hub in Buckhorn, where more cost-conscious stores like Walmart are located, Mael noted.

"They can use it to get their groceries and come home," she said. "Hopefully, they'll like it and keep using the bus to get where they need to go."

Similar to ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft, customers can use a smartphone app to request a ride anywhere in the Bloomsburg-Danville or Lewisburg-Milton service areas. Once the ride is requested, the user will get an estimated pick-up time and an alert when the shuttle arrives. The shuttle van can also be tracked in real time.

Riders can take the shuttle in and around Bloomsburg and Danville, or travel between the two in Columbia and Montour counties. The second route covers much of Milton, West Milton, and Lewisburg in Snyder and Union counties.

The cost for a one-way ride is $2. Children under 44" can ride for free with a fare-paying adult. The transit van is large enough to accommodate strollers, mobility devices, and personal shopping carts, according to the website. Those needing a wheelchair accessible van should note that when booking a ride.

Seniors with a Free Fare ID ride for free. To be eligible for the Free Fare program, passengers must register with rabbittransit to obtain a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania ID Card.

Stop Hopper runs Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The app is available through the iPhone App Store or through Google Play for Android users.

To explore the service areas, click here.



