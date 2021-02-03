Harrisburg, Pa. – The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, chaired by Sen. Gene Yaw, will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 4, beginning at 10 a.m., to examine rural aviation and the decision by American Airlines to drop flights from many smaller U.S. cities, including Williamsport.

“Rural areas are at a disadvantage because transportation options are often limited,” Sen. Yaw said. “This has profound implications for rural communities, particularly now during the pandemic. Maintaining passenger flights to and from our rural airports is vital to economic recovery.”

The hearing will focus on demand for reliable air service, rural transportation and logistical impacts, impacts to area businesses, and access to health care.

During this public meeting, local area business owners and leaders will address the board, including Jason Fink, President/CEO, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce; Richard Howell, Executive Director, Williamsport Regional Airport; Stephen Keener, President and CEO, Little League; Shannon Massey, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Lycoming Engines; and Brent Fish, President, Fish Real Estate Inc., among others from the aviation industry, healthcare sector, and higher education.

In addition to Sen. Yaw, Center Board members are: Board Secretary Dr. Nancy Falvo, Clarion University of Pennsylvania; Board Treasurer Stephen Brame, Governor’s representative; Sen. Katie Muth; Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski; Rep. Dan Moul; Dr. Timothy Kelsey, Pennsylvania State University; Dr. Catherine Koverola, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford; Shannon Munro, Pennsylvania College of Technology; Dr. Joseph Nairn, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College; Dr. Charles Patterson, Mansfield University of Pennsylvania; and Darrin Youker, Governor’s representative.

The board will be joined by local, state, and federal elected officials.

The public hearing will be held via Zoom Webinar. Attendees are asked to please register in advance at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DEFFXmzZRSmiKHWDncb6yA.