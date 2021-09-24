Harrisburg, Pa. -- The fight to protect the private information of individuals continues. The Pa. Bankers Association has challenged federal legislation on the grounds that it invades upon the basic principles of individual privacy.

"The Pennsylvania Bankers Association writes on behalf of its more than 120 financial institution members to express our strong opposition to a proposal under consideration as part of the reconciliation package that would create new tax information reporting requirements for financial institutions," reads a statement released by the organization.

The proposal overview indicates possible infringement on privacy. Essentially, as it stands, the proposal would require banks to capture and report information to the Internal Revenue Service on the inflows and outflows of a customers account. But Michelle Staton, Senior Vice President of the Pa. Bankers Association, says it goes further. The proposal "would include loan payments, deposits into and transfers between a taxpayer’s various bank accounts, as well as other activity with the intent of increasing tax compliance," said Staton.

The letter from the Pa. Banking Association has prompted replies from legislators, including U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (Pa.-12).

“These new reporting requirements would not only place an undue burden on our financial institutions, they also raise significant privacy concerns about the security of Americans’ sensitive financial information," said a statement released by Keller's office on Monday.

The Bankers Association said that this proposal would create a dragnet, collecting the financial information of nearly every American, which would require significant resources to build, police, and maintain. "Policymakers must consider how account-holder data would be protected and whether a program of this scale and scope infringes on the American people’s reasonable expectation of privacy. The IRS experiences 1.4 billion cyberattacks annually, has had multiple data breaches, and continues to deal with the fallout of identity theft and false tax returns," explained their statement.

Staton said an entirely new set of data will likely compound the IRS’s systemic problem, and potentially expose even more taxpayer data to outside interests.

Keller spoke further on his opposition to the proposal: "Granting the government unfettered access to the bank records of virtually every private citizen, would be a colossal overreach. This proposal would usher in a new era of central authority over Americans’ personal finances, which I steadfastly oppose."

In a letter signed by members of congress to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee Richard Neal, and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Keller agreed with his House colleagues that "Privacy is one of the primary reasons individuals choose not to open bank accounts."

The legislators in opposition presented their stance as a government-level violation, concluding, "this overreaching proposal, if adopted, would further exacerbate banked, unbanked, and underbanked divides."