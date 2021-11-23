Submitted Nov. 3, 2021.

If you’ve been to the store lately, you’ve probably noticed that prices are going up.

From beef to gas, and just about everything in between. But, just like you’d shop around for the best price on everyday goods, it’s important to know that you can also do the same with your electricity supply.

PPL Electric Utilities delivers your electricity, but we don’t own the power plants where that electricity is generated. And, for more than two decades in Pennsylvania, consumers have had the ability to shop around and choose the electricity supplier that is right for them, such as the lowest cost provider or a renewable energy generator.

With costs – including the prices of energy supply – on the rise, now is the perfect time to shop around to make sure your supplier is offering you the best rate possible.

When you do venture into the electricity marketplace, remember to shop smart. Be aware of variable rates, which start small and then increase depending on the price of power. Watch out for deceptive marketing tactics, beware hidden early termination fees, and always be sure to read the fine print on any contract you sign with a supplier.

If you do not choose a supplier, you receive default supply through PPL Electric Utilities per state law. We hold competitive energy auctions twice a year, in which we secure a supply at the lowest rate offered, and then pass that supply on to customers without any markup.

We don’t profit from supply generation, so we have no vested interest in who you choose to supply your electricity. We just want to help you keep your bills as low as possible.

To help customers in the shopping process, we recently redesigned our bills to make it easier to identify your current supplier information and we also offer numerous web resources at the new pplelectric.com/shopsmart.

Don’t leave money on the table.

Shop smart today for the electricity supplier that’s right for you and save.



