Dillsburg, Pa. -- Presbyterian Senior Living (PSL), a leading nonprofit provider of senior and retirement care services based in Dillsburg, York County, has named Dyan McAlister as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mrs. McAlister will fill the position previously held by Jeff Davis, who will be retiring at the end of October. McAlister has been with PSL for 22 years and has over 26 years of nonprofit finance and senior living leadership experience.

Prior to her appointment, McAlister was the nonprofit's Vice President of Finance, having worked her way up since starting as an accountant in 1998.

“When I accepted my first position at PSL 22 years ago, I could not have imagined the journey that I was about to take in my personal life and in my career. I am grateful to PSL for the many growth opportunities they have given me, and for the wonderful mentors and teammates from whom I have learned so much. I am excited for this next chapter and the chance to continue our important mission in the communities we serve”, said McAlister. “As CFO I look forward to collaborating with our leadership team to continue PSL’s history as an industry leader while making PSL an innovative force in our changing times.”

James Bernardo, President and CEO of PSL, said: “Presbyterian Senior Living has been highly committed to developing internal talent. Not only has Dyan demonstrated the skills to be a successful CFO for our organization, she has the benefit of knowing the financial systems and needs of PSL. I am looking forward to Dyan joining our senior leadership and leading our financial team.”

Jeff Davis, current CFO, said this about his successor: “Dyan has worked for me in the Presbyterian Senior Living finance area for 20 years, the entire time during which her commitment to our mission and values, combined with her great skills and energy could not have been stronger. I and Presbyterian Senior Living are blessed to have her now assume a greater leadership role in our wonderful ministry.”

McAlister graduated from Messiah College in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. Prior to joining PSL, she gained essential finance and accounting experience at Keystone Service Systems and The Pennsylvania Credit Union League. She earned her CPA license in 1997 while working for Padden Guerrini & Associates.

During her 22 years at PSL, McAlister has been a part of PSL’s expansion into affordable housing. She’s also been heavily involved in the affiliations with Glen Meadows Retirement Community, Presbyterian Homes in the Presbytery of Huntington, Quincy Village, and Cathedral Village.

Dyan is married to David McAlister, a partner at Cornerstone Wealth Management in Carlisle, and they have three teenage sons. She has served on several not-for-profit boards, including Forgotten Voices International and Carlisle Christian Academy, and has served on the finance committee and audit team for Carlisle Alliance Church. In her free time, she enjoys running, playing sports with her sons, and traveling with her family.