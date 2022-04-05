Pittsburgh, Pa. -- The Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC) is a legal agreement a business enters with a state's attorney general when the AG's office has reason to believe the individual or business has, or may in the future, violate a consumer protecion law.

In essence, the AVC goes into place to protect consumers from predatory sales practices when a business seems ... shady.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro entered into an AVC agreement in 2014 with a Pittsburgh-based car dealership, Martino Motors.

"Martino Motors agreed to play by the rules," Shapiro said on Monday. "The ones that every dealership in Pennsylvania have to abide by. But when demand went up, Martino Motors hit reverse and returned to their predatory way in order to make a quick buck," he continued.

Because he was found in court to be in violation, owner Donald J. Martino Jr. "will never sell a car again in Pennsylvania," Shapiro said. He has permanently been barred from the business.

Martino Motors maintains a Facebook page, though it has no posts. A description of the business says, "Martino Motors is founded on trust, integrity, and respect. We are proud to offer these values in our sales and business practices!"

According to a press release from the AG's office, the dealership's advertisements did not align with the actual physical conditions of vehicles on the lot. Consumers reported cars not staying operable for long, and serious problems were discovered shortly after purchase.

"One consumer had her brakes fail while she was driving the car," the release said. "Another consumer found out that, in their car, duct tape and paint had been used to hide rust and physical damage."

Consumers who believe they may have purchased a car that isn't roadworthy should file a complaint with the Pa. Office of the Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection here, by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or by calling 1-800-441-2555.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General receives more than 50,000 complaints and referrals each year for all types of businesses.



