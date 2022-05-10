Starting June 1, PPL residential customers will see a 38% hike in their bills when the default rate rises nearly 4 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).

For the average customer using 1,000 kWh of electricity a month, that means their bill will increase by about $34.

The current rate is 8.941 cents per kWh; on June 1, that rate will increase to 12.336.

"PPL Electric Utilities delivers electricity to customers, but we don’t own the power plants where that electricity is generated," explained Tracie Witter, PPL spokesman. "In Pennsylvania, customers have the option to shop for their electricity and choose a supplier. PPL encourages our customers to shop for the best rate by going to PAPowerswitch.com."

If customers don't choose a supplier, it defaults to PPL.

"That default rate is called the price-to-compare, Witter continued. "It is updated twice a year based upon competitive energy auctions. The auctions are designed to secure the lowest rate offered, which PPL Electric then passes on to customers based on their electric use at no profit to the company."

Small business customers will also see a hike, though a smaller one than residential customers, going from 9.675¢/kWh to 11.695 ¢/kWh, or just over 20%.

Witter says the rate increase is the result of market conditions, including the rising cost of energy supply sources, including natural gas, as well as overall inflation and other global economic events.

There are several things customers can do help minimize the impact of this change on their electric bills:

Shop for electricity: PPL encourages customers to use the price to compare as a reference point when shopping for the electricity supplier that offers the service and price that is right for them. If customers do choose to shop for a supplier, we encourage them to pay attention to the specific terms of the agreements they sign. Sometimes suppliers offer introductory offers or special incentives. Customers should beware of variable rates that often start low and then increase significantly with the price of energy. For tips on smart shopping, visit pplelectric.com/shopsmart.

Save energy: Reducing the amount of energy used at a home or business can save customers money on their monthly bills. PPLElectric offers tips, programs, and rebates that can help. Residential customers can also sign up for a free virtual home energy audit. For more information, visit savewithppl.com.

Get bill assistance: PPL offers numerous programs and tools, including budget billing and payment plans, to help customers who are having trouble keeping up with their electric bills. To learn more, visit pplelectric.com/billhelp or call 1-800-342-5775.

