PPL Corporation has committed to fight climate change with a new "ESG report" measuring sustainability performance, environmental, social, and government (ESG) matters, according to the company.

The report, published by the company's Edison Electric Institute and American Gas Association, provides investors with the most commonly requested metrics about ESG performance.

In addition, responses to the CDP Climate Survey provide an overview of the company's energy transition and climate strategy and implementations of advice from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures.

The report released this week covers data for the 2020 reporting year. This and past reports are available here.

"PPL is pursuing clear goals to advance a sustainable energy future for the customers and communities we serve," said Vincent Sorgi, president and chief executive officer of PPL Corporation. "As we pursue our goals, we're investing in the research and development of clean energy solutions that will enable us to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, and we're committed to ensuring a balanced, responsible, and just transition to economy-wide decarbonization."

Like many major corporations, PPL has set a goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2050. The company is on track to achieve a 70 percent reduction from 2010 emission levels in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases by 2035 and an 80 percent reduction by 2040.

PPL's strategy includes reducing emissions from its regulated generation fleet and other aspects of its business; investing in transmission and distribution networks to support greater electrification and economy-wide decarbonization; and advancing research and development of clean energy solutions while preserving reliability and affordability.

As part of this strategy, PPL invested $20 billion in its Pennsylvania and Kentucky operations with a focus on creating more resilient and dynamic distribution and transmission networks. The company continues to build upon its smart grid system while working on the development and implementation of new renewables.

As an example, PPL is piloting a new technology called Dynamic Line Rating, which uses real-time data analytics to increase the capacity and efficiency of transmission line usage.

PPL is also a major sponsor of the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative, which focuses on accelerating development and demonstration of low- and zero-carbon energy technologies. Additionally, the company recently joined Energy Impact Partners' global investment platform to support innovation and expedite the clean energy transition, committing an initial $50 million to the effort.

"Our transparent reporting on ESG initiatives provides a clear view of the company's performance on issues important to a wide variety of stakeholders and offers insight on PPL's strategy to grow responsibly while delivering energy safely, reliably and affordably," said Christine Martin, vice president of public affairs and sustainability for PPL Corporation and co-chair of Edison Electric Institute's Sustainability Committee.

In addition to this week's report and the CDP Climate Survey, PPL publishes an annual sustainability report highlighting commitments and achievements in various areas including innovation and technology, safety and reliability, workforce development, customer satisfaction, and community support.

An updated assessment report will be released later this year.