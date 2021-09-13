Allentown, Pa. -- Based on customer feedback, PPL Electric has launched a new customer bill design intended to be easier to read. Beginning in August, PPL bills now include information about which company supplies electricity and rate comparisons to PPL's default service; though PPL delivers electricity, Pennsylvanians can shop around for a preferred supplier.

In addition to supplier information, bills will include a year-over-year comparison of customers' electricity use along with more standard information like current balance, due dates, and payment options.

PPLelectric.com has undergone significant changes with an updated design and more intuitive navigation tools. The new self-service areas of the website allow customers to handle everyday transactions without having to make phone calls. Self-service tools include making payments, signing up for payment arrangements, reporting outages, managing energy use, and other options.

Users will be asked to create a web profile to use online self-service. Once a profile is created, customers can switch to paperless billing if desired and pay online in a few clicks. The website is mobile friendly for those who prefer to browse using a smartphone or tablet.



