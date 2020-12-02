Allentown, Pa. – On Tuesday, PPL Corporation announced that Joanne H. Raphael, executive vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary, plans to retire on June 1, 2021. She has been with the company for 35 years.

"On behalf of PPL's Board of Directors and our entire leadership team at PPL, I want to thank Joanne for her outstanding service and commitment to PPL," said Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer.

"Throughout her distinguished career, Joanne has consistently provided exceptional leadership and counsel, expertly guiding legal, policy and communications strategies as PPL has grown and our industry has changed. She has been a tireless champion of diversity within PPL, a role model and mentor for so many employees, and a leader in our communities. And at all times, she has been someone who has served with passion and integrity in putting the best interests of our customers and shareowners first," added Sorgi.

Raphael has been PPL's general counsel and corporate secretary since June 1, 2015. Before taking on those roles, she held various positions within the legal department including deputy general counsel. She was named to lead PPL's External Affairs function in 1998, and over the years she was responsible for federal and state government relations, corporate communications, environmental, real estate, community relations, and economic development functions.

She serves as chair of the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley's board of directors and is a director of the PPL Foundation, which contributes millions each year to improve the lives of individuals in the communities PPL serves.

The company said it will conduct an internal and external search to choose a successor. Raphael will assist to ensure a seamless transition to a new general counsel.