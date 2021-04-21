Allentown, Pa. - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and U.S. Department of Energy have, awarded PPL Electric Utilities with a 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award in recognition of its corporate energy management programs. The Partner of the Year Award is the highest level of EPA recognition.

To receive the award, ENERGY STAR partners must perform at a superior level of energy management and demonstrate best practices, prove organization-wide energy savings, and participate actively and communicate the benefits of energy efficiency and the ENERGY STAR program.

In 2020, PPL's residential energy efficiency programs saved customers over 66,500 megawatt-hours - savings equivalent to removing more than 5,600 homes from the electrical grid.

"We are proud to partner with ENERGY STAR and honored to be recognized for our commitment to helping customers save energy and money," said Lori Mueller, vice president of Customer Services for PPL Electric Utilities. "This award is a testament to the wise energy choices our customers make every day."

Every year, ENERGY STAR honors businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through their energy achievements. Award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies that are essential to safeguarding public health and the environment.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said Michael S. Regan, EPA administrator. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. A full list of 2021's award winners is available here.