Williamsport, Pa. — A recent email to consumers from Pennsylvania Power and Electric (PPL) alerted customers that rates will decrease by 21% on June 1. But company officials suggested this is a market reaction, not a company decision.

Residential customers receiving default service, paying the Price to Compare (PTC) option, will see their electricity costs automatically decrease approximately $24 per month, according to the company.

A business customer using the 1,000 kWh (Kilowatt hour) of electricity, and 5 kW (Kilowatt) a month, will see savings of approximately $29 per month. This is based on average use of 1,000 kWh of electricity per month, according to PPL.

PPL is required by law to update the PTC twice a year on June 1 and January 1 based on competitive energy auctions. “We participate in competitive energy auctions that are designed to secure the lowest rate offered,” said Tracie Witter, PPL Regional Affairs Director.

“The competitive retail electricity market in Pennsylvania is closely monitored and managed by the PUC (Public Utilities Commission) to ensure it functions properly,” Witter said.

The decrease is a sharp contrast to the news in June of 2022, when PPL raised rates by 38%. Market conditions, including rising cost of energy supply sources including natural gas, and overall inflation and global economic events were cited as reasons costs were rising.

"Price to Compare”

The Price to Compare is the price per kilowatt hour (kWh) your electric distribution company will charge, according to the PUC. "When asked, the competitive supplier also will provide you with a PTC, allowing you to make an apples-to-apples comparison on price for the generation of your bill," notes the utility commission's website.

Pennsylvania became one of the first states in 1999 to deregulate electricity. Deregulation was intended to allow consumers the option to choose where their energy comes from.

In 2010, PPL was the first Pennsylvania energy supplier to remove cost caps, followed by PECO.

According to ElectricityRates.com, the average electricity bill in Pennsylvania is $114.90 per month for a home using 846 kWh a month.

“For customers who don’t shop for power, we’re required by state law to shop for power supply costs on their behalf,” Witter said. The company, she said, passes along the supply cost without markup or profit for PPL.

PPL encourages consumers to obtain an energy provider which fits their financial needs, according to Witter. “If a customer uses another supplier, we recommend they compare their current cost per kilowatt hour rate with this new default rate,” she said.

Consumers planning to switch back to PPL need to review terms of their current supplier contract.

Witter suggested consumers “shop smart,” and “carefully review supplier terms and conditions, including understanding the contract term, any associated cancellation fees or how your rate may fluctuate after the contract term expires."

PPL Electric Utilities, Witter noted, does not own power plants, generate electricity, or control supply prices. “Much like UPS, we are a delivery company. Our job is to deliver power safely and reliably to customers,” said Witter.

Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s (PUC) website to find options and compare rates based on zip code: PaPowerSwitch.com.

