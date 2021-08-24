Allentown, Pa. - PPL Electric Utilities reached an agreement that, if approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, will reduce the company's transmission rates and lower customers' bills.

The agreement was reached on August 20 with a group of industrial and municipal customers to reset the base return on equity for PPL Electric's transmission formula rate, from 11.18 percent to 9.9 percent.

The change is expected to save typical residential customers about $1.54, and typical business customers $2.15 on their monthly bill over a 12-month period.

Savings and refunds are expected to start on Dec. 1, 2021.

According to PPL, transmission rates are part of the supply charge listed on customer bills, and savings on transmission rates are passed on to customers through PPL's Price to Compare service.

Individual suppliers are not required to pass on the savings; to see if transmission rate changes will affect your electric bill, contact your supplier.

"We're committed to keeping the lights on for customers at a reasonable cost," said PPL Electric President Steph Raymond.

"Because of our forward-thinking investments, we have one of the most reliable grids, and our customers continue to pay below the average rate for the mid-Atlantic region," Raymond added.