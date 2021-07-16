Allentown, Pa. - Each year, Disability:IN, and the American Association of People with Disabilities rates businesses across the country based on actions taken to achieve inclusion and equality for people with disabilities.

The index helps companies create a roadmap of measurable and tangible ways to improve accessibility.

This year, for its fourth year in a row, PPL Corporation has received a rating of 100 percent for creating an accommodating, and inclusive, environment for people with disabilities in the workplace, the community, and business partners.

“We want all individuals to realize their full potential and no barrier — visible or invisible — should get in the way of that,” said PPL President/CEO Vincent Sorgi.

The DEI measures key performance indicators related to organizational culture, leadership, accessibility, employment, community engagement, support services and supplier diversity. PPL’s top score is a result of meaningful policies and practices it has put in place to promote the success of those with disabilities.

Sorgi said, "We’re proud of the work we have done to provide new opportunities and pathways to success for many facing challenging situations. We also realize that our work is not done and we will continue to find new ways to break down barriers and help all our employees, colleagues and friends in our communities grow and thrive.”

PPL's actions include:

Expanding mental health resources, guidance, and counseling through the Employee Assistance Plan throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

Continuing the "Day in the Life" program to connect with college students with disabilities

Mentoring through Disability:IN's NexGen Leaders program

Hosting an annual supplier diversity conference

Operating REACH, an active employee resource group for employees with disabilities

PPL was recognized alongside 272 businesses representing leaders across business sectors, including financial services, technology, insurance and health care.