Allentown, Pa. - The PPL Corporation is continuing their efforts to better support the environment.

PPL Corporation announced that it is joining Energy Impact Partners' global investment platform, which brings together leading companies, and entrepreneurs worldwide to foster innovation toward a sustainable energy future.

The company is committed to invest up to $50 million across the investment platform which will help boost the shift to a low-carbon future, and drive the commercial-scale solutions needed for meaningful economywide decarbonization.

According to PPL, collaborating with EIP will provide PPL greater visibility into emerging technologies which can be leveraged to advance the clean energy transition.

"Investing in research and development is a key component of PPL's clean energy strategy," said PPL President/Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi.

"We recognize that it will take new systems and technologies to achieve net-zero emissions while preserving energy reliability and affordability, and we look forward to partnering with EIP to fuel this innovation," Sorgi said.

PPL said its partnership with EIP includes investing as a founding limited partner in EIP's new Elevate Future Fund.

The Elevate fund, announced on July 28, 2020, focuses on enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion by expanding opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs and communities in the energy transition.

This includes investing in companies focused on supply decarbonization, electrification, tech-enabled infrastructure, reliability and resilience, and intelligent demand solutions – key areas targeted by EIP's overall investment platform.

It also includes forming partnerships with technology accelerators and universities, including historically Black colleges and universities.

"Advancing the clean energy transition and fostering greater diversity, equity and inclusion are core to our long-term strategy and commitments at PPL, and we see a perfect marriage of these two objectives in EIP's Elevate Future Fund," said Sorgi. "We believe cultivating diversity in our workplace, partners and suppliers fosters innovation and delivers positive outcomes for the customers and communities we serve."

"I look forward to working with PPL on creating a more equitable, diverse and inclusive energy transition through the Elevate Future Fund," said Anthony Oni, managing partner of the fund at EIP, a global investment platform. "With the creation of the Elevate Future Fund, we are addressing the need for the venture capital community to come together to provide better opportunities for underserved communities in our industry, and PPL's commitment will help us address this need."

The new partnership with EIP goes hand-in-hand with PPL's other actions to accelerate low-carbon technologies and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Such actions include PPL's support of the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI), led by the Electric Power Research Institute and Gas Technology Institute.

PPL is an anchor sponsor of LCRI, and Sorgi chairs EPRI's LCRI Board Working Group. In addition, it includes PPL's efforts to develop and sustain relationships with diverse suppliers and service providers. The company spent $275 million on diverse suppliers in 2020.

For more information about PPL's focus on sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit the corporation's sustainability web page.