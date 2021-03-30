Allentown, Pa. – PPL has opened registrations for its fifth free virtual conference for business owners who are women, minorities, veterans, disabled, LGBT, or are in a disadvantaged and/or Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone). Business owners who meet that criteria can register for the 8:30 a.m. April 23 event here.

Speakers will include PPL Electric Utilities President Greg Dudkin; Bill Pettit, director-Supply Chain; Sandy Schrauger, manager-Supply Diversity; and Kristine Maciolek Small, PPL's director of Diversity, Inclusion and Talent Management. They will discuss the company's supplier opportunities, highlight support from around the region, and explain how the company is expanding upon diversity, equity, and inclusion programs to benefit the people and businesses of the communities it serves.

The conference provides potential opportunities for businesses to supply products and services at a time when they are adjusting to the economic challenges resulting from the pandemic. It will include a panel discussion about the benefits of building relationships with diverse suppliers and will detail the success story of one company that saw its business grow with the help of relationships forged during the 2020 event.

The event also will highlight the benefits of being a certified diverse business and will introduce business owners to partner agencies that certify diverse businesses.

"We have nearly tripled the amount of our spending with diverse businesses since 2016, the year we began the annual supplier diversity event," Schrauger said. "We're looking forward to building on that success by providing resources to the suppliers we work with and meeting other diverse business owners."

To learn more about becoming a PPL supplier, visit the company's website. For a list of items that PPL purchases, click here.